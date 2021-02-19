Sarah Michelle Gellar thinks she is too old for a Buffy reboot

Sarah Michelle Gellar thinks she is too "long in the tooth" for a Buffy The Vampire Slayer reboot.

The 43-year-old actress has given her opinion on a potential remake of the hugely popular TV series but has ruled herself out of returning in the titular role of Buffy Summers because the premise of the show requires a teenager playing that character.

Appearing on the On with Mario Lopez podcast, she said: "[I'm a] wee bit, how do they say, long in the tooth for that. What worked for Buffy was that the monsters represented, they were a metaphor for the horrors of adolescence.

"I do think that story lends itself, it'd be interesting to see how a 'chosen one' would deal with that. I don't think it's me, I don't think I should be the one doing it.

"And I'm also way too tired and cranky to put in that work again. But I love that the story holds up, and that people are calling for that."

Sarah's comments come after she recently spoke out in support of her former co-star Charisma Carpenter who has made allegations against show creator Joss Whedon that he created a toxic work environment on set.

Sarah - who played Buffy from 1997 to 2003 - posted on Instagram: "While I am proud to have my name associated with Buffy Summers, I don't want to be forever associated with the name Joss Whedon.

"I am more focused on raising my family and surviving a pandemic currently, so I will not be making any further statements at this time. But I stand with all survivors of abuse and am proud of them for speaking out."

In her original social media post, Charisma accused Whedon of "abusing his power" as the show's creator and executive producer.

She wrote: "Joss Whedon abused his power on numerous occasions while working together on the sets of Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Angel. While he found his misconduct amusing, it only served to intensify my performance anxiety, disempower me, and alienate me from my peers.

"The disturbing incidents triggered a chronic physical condition from which I still suffer. It is with a beating, heavy heart that I say I coped in isolation and, at times, destructively. (sic)"

Charisma also alleged Whedon called her "fat" when she was pregnant, and claimed he would often try to "pit" cast members against each other to "compete and vie for his attention and approval".