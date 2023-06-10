Saturday Night Live comic Chloe Fineman mocks Lily-Rose Depp's acting in HBO drama The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp's acting in The Idol has been mocked by Saturday Night Live comic Chloe Fineman.

The 34-year-old is renowned for her savage celebrity impressions and in her latest Instagram post turned her attention on Lily, 24, who plays kinky singer Jocelyn in Euphoria creator Sam Levinson's latest shock HBO drama.

Dressed like Lily's character in the opening scenes of The Idol - which saw the actress go nude - Chloe was seen in a video wearing a black bra backwards and smoking a cigarette while asking: "Does my song suck?"

She then purred while smoking a handful of cigarettes: "Music should sound like a s*** or a w****."

Referring to singer The Weeknd's cult leader-style nightclub boss character Tedros on the show who takes Jocelyn under his wing, she added: "Anyway, I met this guy last night, his name is Tedros.

"He was, like, dressed in a bat cape, but I think he's gonna, like, change my career… music should be like poly or bi. Music shouldn't have a gender, it just f****, you know?"

And referencing the final scene in the opening episode of The Idol where Tedros wraps Jocelyn's face in a red sheet before cutting a hole for her mouth, Chloe put a similar sash over her head and asked: "Does my song f***? Like, music should f***… so hard. I was in a mental institution by the way."

Chloe, who also sang along to Cher and Jewel in the clip, captioned it: "My audition for The Idol (must have got lost in the mail) @theidol (cigarette emojis)(@lilyrose_depp is a goddess of talent.)"

Her mockery failed to get under Lily's skin, as she commented on the comic's video, saying online: "I'm loling... and ur makeup looks bomb. Obsessed with you."

Some critics have attacked Johnny Depp's daughter Lily for showing too much flesh in The Idol, with The Hollywood Reporter saying: "Rarely does a scene go by without the camera showing flashes of her breasts or a**."

Lily previously defended the show's explicit scenes and creator Sam, 35, against accusations he has turned his new drama into "torture porn and a rape fantasy", according to insiders who spoke to Rolling Stone for an expose featuring anonymous interviews with those working on the series.

She said at the Cannes Film Festival about her rising singer star character: "Jocelyn is a born and bred performer - and I think that extends to every aspect of her life, not just her professional life… I also think that the occasional bareness of the character physically mirrors the bareness that we get to see emotionally in her.

"I was given the privilege of being really involved in the creation of this character and the ins and outs of how she expresses herself."

