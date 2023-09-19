Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes files for divorce from husband after 17 years of marriage

Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes has filed for divorce from his husband after 17 years of marriage.

The 51-year-old star cited irreconcilable differences as he filed dissolution documents on Monday (Sept 18) in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Darren and British screenwriter Richard Cullen, 53, got hitched in a private marriage ceremony in London in 2005, and the pair entered into a formal civil partnership, also in London, less than a year later.

In July 2013, the former couple wed in the US after applying for a marriage licence in California, in support of those campaigning for same-sex marriage.

Darren confirmed in May that he and Richard had gone their separate ways.

He wrote on Instagram: "I am an open book when it comes to my music and lyrics but an intensely private person when it comes to my home and family life.

"Despite the challenge to keep the most sacred and precious parts of my life just for me, I have felt the need to be honest to those who have always cared for my inner world about what's been going on in my private life these past two years.

"After 17 years of marriage to the best person I ever met, Richard and I have chosen to accept that our union has greatly and beautifully come to rest.

"In honour of this realisation, we separated earlier this year and have been supporting each other emotionally throughout this massive changed in our lives.

"No, there's no scandal to report, no infidelity, guilty or third party. It's just life.

"We adore each other and always will. We view our marriage as our greatest collaboration. Nobody can ever take away what we achieved together.

"We are still best friends. We always will be. Besides - we have a very cute and needy labradoodle to take care of - and the business of joy to attend to.

"Thank you for always supporting our union - and for being so gentle with this delicate thing we made. Love Darren (and Richard) (sic)."

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande files for divorce after 2 years of marriage