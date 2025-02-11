'Saves having a lot of bodyguards': Thai boy band being escorted through mall in tunnel on wheels leaves netizens in stitches

Celebrities often get mobbed when they're out in public, but this mall in Thailand had a creative solution around it.

A video posted on X on Feb 9 by user Wedtwentyfour went viral, gaining 3 million views, showing Thai boy band Proxie being escorted under a tunnel-like structure on wheels at Central WestGate in Nonthaburi.

With the front and back open, the band members can be seen waving as staff pull the tunnel along.

"What the hell are they doing? Hahaha," Wedtwentyfour captioned their post.

In a follow-up post, the X user added that it wasn't just Proxie, but many bands that had been given the same treatment in the mall. This led Wedtwentyfour to believe that it was the mall's policy to move celebrities around under the "rain tunnel", not the boy band's.

ชี้แจ้งนะต้ะ จากที่เห็นมีหลายวงเคยโดนเลยคาดว่าน่าจะเป็นนโยบายของห้าง พ้อกสีก็เคยมาเวสเกตหลายครั้งแล้ว แต่ครั้งนี้ครั้งแรกค่ะที่เจอแบบนี้ พี่กันยัง งงเลย 555555555555555

*เป็นของห้างนะคะไม่ใช่ของค่าย ดีมเม่อไม่พกอุโมงค์กันฝนค่ะ 55555555555555555 — m (@wedtwentyfour) February 9, 2025

Netizens were amused by the contraption but also saw its potential uses.

"Idols and airport security, take note," a response read.

One fan even asked Korean companies to "plagiarise" the tunnel for K-pop idols.

The video was also shared on Threads with the caption: "I feel like this would save having a lot of bodyguards" with a cry-laughing emoji.

Other netizens called the strategy "creative" and said it could be useful in protecting celebrities' privacy, preventing fans from getting over-excited and maintaining order.

Proxie was formed through the survival show The Brothers: School of Gentlemen and made their debut in 2022. The boy band comprises members Gun, Kim, Chokun, Gorn, Onglee and Victor.

