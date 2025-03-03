'I was scared to be alone': Blackpink's Lisa reveals terrifying experiences with obsessive fans

While it seems like common sense that celebrities also need their own private space in their personal lives, this isn't always respected.

In an interview with Thai host Woody Milintachinda released on Feb 27, Blackpink's Lisa revealed that she had her first experience with an obsessive fan (also known as sasaeng in Korean) last year.

The 27-year-old Thai pop star shared that it happened at her house in South Korea.

She recounted: "Usually, when my flight lands in South Korea, fans will be waiting at the airport. That's normal and I appreciate that they come. I really miss them too.

"But when I got home, I saw one of them waiting, so I told that person, 'I'm really not comfortable with this. If you want to see me, let's meet somewhere public. Showing up at my house like this, I feel uncomfortable.'"

Lisa, who just released her first full solo album Alter Ego on Feb 28, added that the fan had gone to her place at night. After checking her CCTV later, she became scared to go outside.

"That's when I really started to worry because I was completely alone. I was scared," she said.

That's not the end of it, as it happened to her again while she was travelling to a dance rehearsal in a taxi.

"My manager couldn't come to pick me up. I thought it was just a rehearsal, I could go there and get back home by myself. But then, that person tried to get into my taxi by sticking their leg through the door," Lisa recounted.

While she didn't want to go into details, she shared that she was terrified by the experience as the person was "way too close" and she didn't know how to react when it happened.

Lisa explained: "To be honest, I didn't know how I should feel. But I did feel like I was scared to be alone. I felt unsafe."

She added: "It's not just in my house in South Korea, it also happened in my house in Los Angeles as well."

As Lisa is staying alone, there was a period of time when she would request for her female manager to accompany her.

"I try not to be alone, but it's not always possible. I can't always have someone staying over every night. They have to go home too. I haven't found a solution yet. I'm still stressed about this," she added.

Now when people approach her and secretly take photos, she doesn't feel completely relaxed and would wonder if they are going to do something to her.

Despite that, Lisa knows that most of her fans are respectful towards her.

She shared: "I know my fans are very sweet. They always respect my space and are just checking in on me. But when something like this happens, it makes me feel insecure. I do recognise who my fans are because I remember them. But if someone shows up out of nowhere, that's when I put my guard up."

