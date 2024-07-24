'Scared of ghosts': Why Aileen Tan and Chen Huihui share a room while filming Emerald Hill in Melaka

It's always good to have company and a sense of familiarity when overseas.

AsiaOne was invited to visit the set of upcoming drama Emerald Hill in Melaka between July 20 and 22 and spoke to local veteran actress Aileen Tan, who told us in an interview that she shared a room with actress Chen Huihui while filming there.

"Because both of us are scared of ghosts and don't dare to stay in a room on our own," laughed the 57-year-old, who plays Su Guifeng, also known as Fengjie, the owner of a private social club with special services.

Aileen said that Zoe Tay went to Melaka with them on July 15 on a one-day trip and stayed with her in the hotel room. After Ah Jie left, Aileen asked Huihui to move over.

"The production team gave us separate rooms, but we were scared and as best friends, we wanted to stay together," she added.

This also meant having more time together to enjoy their work trip.

Aileen shared: "Both of us like to have a drink. So when we return to our room at the end of the day, we would talk about our interesting filming experiences and discuss our performances. I think it's a rare opportunity."

Aileen, Zoe and Huihui became friends after working together in the local drama Devotion, which aired in 2011.

In an Instagram Story yesterday (July 23), Aileen also shared a photo of Huihui and herself out on a food hunt, believed to be for popiah, white wanton mee as well as lotus root and chicken feet soup.

In a separate interview with Huihui on the Melaka set, the 57-year-old, who plays Fengjie's majie (domestic helper) Yingjie, shared that it was an enjoyable experience to be able to work with Aileen and Chen Tianwen, who plays dishonest businessman Wu De, again.

"We used to hang out together a lot. In this drama, I am acting with them and every filming day was done in laughter and happiness, so I don't feel that it was difficult at all. We have chemistry and they are very experienced, so it doesn't feel like acting. There were many times where we were just enjoying our characters. That's unforgettable," she said.

On bunking together with Aileen during their trip there, Huihui shared that she also prefers to have company while overseas.

"Actually, I have my own roommate, but Aileen felt that because our characters are closely connected in the drama — if she is in a scene, I would be present too — it would be more convenient for us to go to work and get off work together. We could also continue to build our chemistry," said Huihui.

"I don't think she's really afraid of ghosts, she was just thinking that best friends should stay together."

When asked to share one quirk she noticed about Aileen as roommates, Huihui was a little hesitant at first.

"Is this something I can share? Aileen is scared of the cold temperature, while I dislike the heat. The air-conditioner temperature in our room… is always very cold. She would cover the blanket over her head when she sleeps.

"I asked whether I brought any inconvenience to her because I prefer cooler temperatures, while she prefers the warmth. She told me that she also sleeps like this at home, so that brought me some relief," she shared.

Watch out for our E-Junkies video with Aileen, Huihui, Jesseca Liu, Hsiu Chieh-kai, Romeo Tan, Tasha Low, Ferlyn Wong, Juin Teh, Zhang Zetong!

Emerald Hill also stars Zoe Tay, Chen Liping, Shaun Chen, Dawn Yeoh, Chantalle Ng, Zhu Zeliang and Priscelia Chan, with Jeanette Aw reprising her role as Yamamoto Yueniang from The Little Nyonya, and the series is expected to premiere in the first half of 2025.

