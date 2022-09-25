Scarlet Witch maims, kills and snaps more necks in deleted Doctor Strange 2 stunt sequence

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was meant to be a whole lot more brutal and violent. Fight coordinator Lian Yang has released a rehearsal stunt sequence video and it depicted a deleted bloody battle between Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and the sorcerers at Kamar-Taj.

In the video, Wanda is seen killing off the sorcerers in various gruesome ways, including forcing one sorcerer to cut off his own head before using his decapitated body to fight his friends, snapping the neck of another, staring into the eyes and exploding the head of another sorcerer and finally puppeteering a sorcerer only to snap all his limbs and explode his insides out.

The sequence is very Sam Raimi, who has helmed numerous bloody and violent movies like Evil Dead, Army of Darkness and Drag Me To Hell, but it is likely too much for Marvel Studios. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the most frightening and gruesome movie in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and despite the grisly imagery, is only rated PG-13.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continued to unlock the Multiverse and pushed its boundaries further than ever before as Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) traversed the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary with the help of mystical allies both old and new.

In addition to Cumberbatch and Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, the movie also stars Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.