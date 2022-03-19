Scarlett Johansson 'ashamed' of her teenage smoking habit, never wants her kids to think it's 'cool'

Scarlett Johansson doesn't want her kids to find out she smoked.

The 'Marriage Story' actress - who has seven-year-old Rose with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and seven-month-old Cosmo with husband Colin Jost - is "ashamed" of her teenage nicotine habit and never wants her children to believe it is a "cool" habit to adopt.

Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show, Scarlett said: "My daughter may have asked me this before.

"I used to smoke when I was younger and I'm so ashamed. I just don't want her to ever think that I ever thought it was cool 'cause she can never, ever, ever smoke.

"So yeah, I just hope she never figures that out."

The Black Widow actress went on to joke that when parents "forbid" their children "from doing things", they always comply.

When she isn't working, Scarlett loves playing backgammon with her husband but he "annoyingly wins" every time.

She said: "The last minute he'll roll a bunch of doubles."

The 37-year-old actress candidly admitted there was "no way" she would have been interested in Colin, 39, as a teenager.

Shown a picture of her spouse from his year book, she said: "Umm, I don't think so, no. Personally, my brother had that same haircut, both of my brothers, and I just can't. There's no way. I mean, who decided on that cut as a stylish thing? What hairdresser was like, 'I'll try this'?"

Later in the interview, Scarlett spilled about how she had met Colin years ago but they only got together when "the timing was right".

She said: "I mean he's a very cute guy, but the other times I was there I was in another relationship…. This time the timing was right.

"I think he looked differently to me because I was available, the timing just has to be right. I think that I definitely have been in relationships where the timing is not right… and sometimes it's a good person but the timing [is] off and it's important to be open to that, too."