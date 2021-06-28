Scarlett Johansson can't rehearse lines with husband because he hates spoilers

Scarlett Johansson can't rehearse her lines with Colin Jost because he hates spoilers.

The 36-year-old actress has revealed she's not able to go through her lines with her husband, because he doesn't want to spoil his own enjoyment of Scarlett's films.

The movie star - who married the comedian last year - told The Jess Cagle Podcast With Julia Cunningham: "He doesn't like any spoilers though, so I can't tell him anything. And he doesn't even pry. Even if I'm telling him."

The Hollywood star relished the experience of shooting Black Widow in London, as Colin was filming Tom and Jerry in the city at the same time.

She said: "[It] worked out great because we were together in the same city for a long time, which is rare."

Colin is always keen to know about his wife's time on set, but he's also desperate to avoid any spoilers.

Scarlett explained: "Of course he wants to know how was your day, but as soon as it would bleed into, 'Can you read the scene with [me]?,' he was like, 'Am I going to get any spoilers?'

"He wanted to know spoiler alert before we read lines together. Can you believe that?"

Scarlett is playing the role of the Black Widow for the final time in her first standalone Marvel film and she feels it's now appropriate to bid farewell to the character.

She recently said: "Honestly, I feel like it's always, it feels great to leave a party when it's still raging and I think that this film feels very much like it's alive and fresh and powerful and I feel really pleased with it.

"I feel really happy with the work that we've done for this decade of time, and you know, it's bittersweet to say, 'Goodbye', but if you love something, you need to set it free!"