Scarlett Johansson compares parenting toddlers to 'being in an emotionally abusive relationship'

Scarlett Johansson has compared parenting a toddler to "being in an emotionally abusive relationship".

The 38-year-old Black Widow star is mum to daughter Rose, eight, with her journalist ex Romain Dauriac, 41, and son Cosmo, who was born in 2021, with her comedian husband Colin Jost, 40, and she's admitted she thought parenting was easy until her little girl turned three and everything changed.

Scarlett said on The Skinny Confidential Him and Her podcast: "Three is really tough. I remember my daughter - my daughter is eight-and-a-half - and when she was two I thought: 'This is great, I don't know what everybody is talking about' and then she turned three and it was like being in an emotionally abusive relationship. I was like: 'Oh my God. This is crazy'."

She added of the terrible toddler tantrums: "[There was] no reasoning. Like very intense emotional swings and just like so bossy and so adamant, like just crazy and also these huge mood swings. Constant mood swings... "

Scarlett is also convinced it can't be easy for toddlers going through such massive changes, adding: "The poor little guys, I feel bad for them. It must be a lot to be [that age]. You're like up and down constantly. It's like one thing goes wrong [and it's terrible]."

She added of the change from babies to toddlers: "Yeah having a baby is so lovely... they're so cute, they sit there and love you and that's it. You just get love from them... then you get a lot of grief from toddlers. Everything you do is not right and that's hard.