Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy hasn't 'been outside that much' in the past 6 years because of crippling anxiety

Dan Levy hasn't "been outside that much" in the past six years due to his crippling anxiety.

The Schitt's Creek star has opened up about his debilitating battle with severe anxiety and how he believes it started because of a "deep-rooted fear" of knowing he "was gay".

In an interview with Bustle, he said: "Over the past six years … I really haven't been outside that much."

On how his anxiety inhibited him from coming out, Dan said: "I think that came from a deep-rooted fear of knowing that I was gay and not being able to be free.

"By the time I got to high school, when your brain is starting to catch up to your physical impulses, it led to a very confusing time. Because on the one hand, you are now being introduced to things like self-awareness and anxiety. At the same time, you're becoming more and more savvy when it comes to hiding it."

Despite his parents, Deborah Divine and Eugene Levy, being supportive of their son's sexuality, the 37-year-old actor still feared he would be "ridiculed".

He continued: "Fear of being ridiculed. Fear of being bothered. Fear of exposing something that I think a lot of high school students at the time didn't have the tools to process properly, to make it comfortable for me."

Eugene admitted he wishes he had talked about what was happening with his son more, but Dan insisted he didn't feel ready to discuss being gay until he did tell his parents.

His father said: "I would have done things so much differently, you know? I would have gotten more involved in talking about what was going on. Not necessarily that we would have gotten any direct answers. You can only get back what you get back."

The Frat Party star also admitted he would date people who were "totally wrong" for him just to avoid people.

He added: "You then get into these habits where you're dating people who are totally wrong for you because they're seeking out people who are a bit damaged and you're seeking out people who have one foot out the door so that you don't actually give yourself over in any kind of way.

"I really got to a point where I felt like if I didn't make an active choice to pull myself out of this shell that was becoming such a comfort. I would not be the adult that I want to be."