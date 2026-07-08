School that Paris Hilton claimed was abusive has licence revoked

Paris Hilton had reason to celebrate on Tuesday (July 7) after the school she alleges she was abused at had its license revoked.

The 43-year-old socialite alleged in 2020 that she had been subjected to "verbal, physical, emotional and psychological" torture whilst a student at Provo Canyon — a psychiatric youth residential facility — in Utah.

She went on to testify about the abuse children experience in the US' welfare systems in Congress, alleging that she was "sexually abused" and "force-fed medications" while at the school.

Now it has been revealed that the school's Springville campus has had its license revoked, for failing "to provide applicable health and safety services for clients".

In a letter, the state listed numerous citations, which go back to 2025 and include engaging in unnecessary restraint, neglecting care and aggressive physical contact with a client.

The school now has 15 days to request a hearing before the Department of Health & Human Services, and all services at the campus must be terminated by August 6.

Following the announcement, Paris took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate, as she told fans: "I've been waiting years to write this. The place that hurt me, and countless children before and after me, will no longer be allowed to operate.

"The children inside are going to be removed — the dream I've had to protect future generations from the abuse I endured is finally happening."

Paris added in a statement to the Daily Mail: "Today, the State of Utah revoked Provo Canyon School's license for its Springville campus. For more than fifty years, children came forward with stories of abuse, neglect, and trauma. Today, the state confirmed what survivors have known all along: Provo Canyon School failed the children in its care.

"I was one of those children. I know what it feels like to cry for help and believe no one is coming. Today, children still inside that facility know someone is finally coming to protect them.

"The little girl in me who was told she would never be believed feels so validated today. We were telling the truth. We always were.

"No institution is too powerful to be held accountable. When survivors refuse to stay silent, change is possible."

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