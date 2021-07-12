Score a 60cm plushie of K-drama hunks Cha Eun-woo or Hwang In-youp, here's how

Some people (specifically your better half) are going to roll their eyes, but at such moments, we suggest going with your deepest desires.

Because very soon, you'll be able to hug K-drama hotties Seo In-guk, Cha Eun-woo, and Hwang In-youp, as well as screen darlings Park Bo-young and IU, to bed.

Video streaming platform Viu just launched the Take Your Stars Home campaign today (July 12) where you'll receive a free 60cm plushie of one of the above stars with purchase of their 180 Days Viu Premium Subscription at $33.51 (usual price $47.88).

Seo In-guk and Park Bo-young from the drama Doom at Your Service, now showing on Viu. PHOTO: Viu

A total of five plushie designs will be available over three weeks: from July 12 to 18, you can choose either Park Bo-young or Seo In-guk from the drama Doom at Your Service; from July 19 to 25, you can bring home True Beauty's Cha Eun-woo or Hwang In-youp; and finally, Hotel Del Luna's IU is yours if you purchase the subscription plan from July 26 to Aug 1.

During the purchase, you can indicate which star plushie you want, as long as it's the corresponding week. The campaign is available only in Singapore, and the subscription redemption codes must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase. It can only be applied to non-Premium accounts and cannot be stacked. The plushies are available in limited quantities, while stocks last.

IU in Hotel Del Luna, available for streaming on Viu. PHOTO: Viu

