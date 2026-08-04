Scott Eastwood recalls heated confrontation with Shia LaBeouf on set of drama Fury, had to be separated by Brad Pitt

Scott Eastwood has recalled a heated confrontation with Shia LaBeouf on the set of the World War II drama Fury.

Revealing he threatened to "whoop" his co-star after tensions boiled over during filming, the actor, 40, described Shia, also 40, as "clearly tormented" and said the pair had to be separated by Brad Pitt, 62, during the incident.

Scott made the comments during an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, reflecting on his experience making the 2014 war film alongside Shia, Brad and a star-studded cast.

The remarks come as Shia has remained in the headlines following legal proceedings earlier this year over a battery case in New Orleans, where he pleaded guilty to simple battery charges stemming from a Mardi Gras altercation.

Scott, the son of Clint Eastwood, is best known for films including The Longest Ride, The Fate of the Furious and Suicide Squad, while Shia rose to fame as a child star in Disney Channel's Even Stevens before leading the Transformers franchise and later earning acclaim for more dramatic performances including Honey Boy and Fury.

Speaking on the podcast, Scott said: "Look, Shia is clearly tormented and has maybe got some stuff going on. It was tough.

"One day, he was having an episode and thought I shouldn't be spitting tobacco on the tank - which was in the script - and then I finally said enough is enough.

"I said, 'F*** you. Stop pulling your s***.' I said, 'I'm gonna whoop your a**.'"

Scott said Brad stepped in to defuse the confrontation before it escalated further.

He also described Shia's approach to acting as intensely method.

Scott said: "And I remember thinking, 'OK. This guy's crazy. I'm just gonna keep clear from this guy. I don't play this game.'"

He claimed Shia's behaviour affected others working on the production.

Scott said: "Everyone had moments with Shia."

He added: "Grow the f*** up.

"It's funny. The film industry attracts psychopaths because it's art and business and they kind of intersect."

According to Page Six, representatives for Shia have been approached for comment.

Shia has previously spoken publicly about struggles with alcohol addiction and has attended rehabilitation programmes.

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to battery charges following an incident during Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

The latest claims are not the first to emerge about alleged tensions involving Shia on a film set.

During the production of the 2012 crime drama Lawless, reports circulated Shia had knocked co-star Tom Hardy unconscious during filming.

Shia later rejected those claims during an appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones in 2019.

He said: "Yeah, it's a bunch of bulls***.

"We used to wrestle all the time and he's a big f****** person, especially then. He was getting ready (to play) Bane (in The Dark Knight Rises.)"

However, Lawless director John Hillcoat later suggested there had been a genuine altercation between the actors.

Speaking to Collider in January, John said: "There was definitely a fight between them.

"It escalated to the point where they had to both be restrained. But I was very pleased to hear it didn't go that way because I would hate to see the outcome."

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