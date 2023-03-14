Scream VI sets franchise records, scares up $90 million on opening weekend

Scream VI is slaying at the box office.acot The thrilling slasher film has garnered a total of US$67.1 million (S$90.4 million) over its opening weekend globally.

Domestically, the film made US$44.5 million, setting a new franchise record as the biggest opening for the Scream film franchise. Scream 2 and Scream 3 opened with US$32.9 million and US$34.7 million respectively.

Scream 4 opened with a mere US$18.6 million and the recent 2022 reboot and sequel, Scream, made US$30 million.

Overseas, Scream VI generated US$22.6 million across 53 markets including the United Kingdom (US$3.6 million), France (US$3.5 million), Australia (US$2 million), Mexico (US$2 million) and Brazil (US$1.8 million).

The sequel to Scream (2022), Scream VI follows sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter as they move to New York and start anew after surviving Ghostface's attacks.

Unfortunately, being outside of Woodsboro doesn't change their fate with Ghostface hot on their tracks and slashing through the big apple like a fruit salad.

The movie brought back leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega as the respective Carpenter sisters and Courtney Cox as legacy character Gale Weathers.

They are joined by Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liana Liberato, Jack Champion, Josh Segarra and Dermot Mulroney. Hayden Panettiere also returns as legacy character Kirby Reed. Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin serve as directors.

Scream VI continues what is already an unexpectedly strong March at the box-office. Michael B Jordan's boxing film and directorial debut Creed III opened with a knockout US$100 million globally during its box office weekend, also setting its own franchise record.

Black sheep 65 only opened with US$12.3 million domestically.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will open later in theatres later in the month.

Scream VI is now showing in theatres.

ALSO READ: Scream VI review: Most brutal and entertaining instalment in franchise

This article was first published in Geek Culture.