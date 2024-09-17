Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested after grand jury indictment

NEW YORK — Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in Manhattan by federal agents on Sept 16 evening based on a sealed indictment, said the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

"We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr Combs by the US Attorney's Office," said Marc Agnifilo, an attorney for Combs to Reuters.

Agnifilo said that Combs voluntarily relocated to New York in anticipation of the charges.

A spokesperson for the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York declined to comment on Agnifilo's remarks.

Combs, 54, has faced several allegations of sexual assault.

Last week, singer Dawn Richard filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of sexual assault, battery, sex trafficking, gender discrimination and fraud in the Southern District of New York. Combs denies the allegations.

In September, Combs was ordered to pay US$100 million (S$130 million) in a different sexual assault lawsuit to Derrick Lee Smith, who accused the artiste of drugging and sexually assaulting him at a party almost 30 years ago. An attorney for Combs said the rapper would move to have the judgement dismissed.

R&B vocalist Casandra Ventura sued Combs in 2023 accusing him of serial physical abuse, sexual slavery and rape during a 10-year professional and romantic relationship. She agreed to an undisclosed settlement in November 2023, and Combs strongly denied the allegations.

Combs is one of the most influential producers and executives in hip-hop and was a hugely successful performer.

[[nid:701258]]