Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit by a fresh sexual assault accusation from an unnamed man

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been hit by a fresh sexual assault accusation from an unnamed man.

The shamed rapper, 54, who is currently languishing in a New York jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges, is alleged to have drugged and attacked a male who was aged 39 at the time of the apparent abuse.

According to a complaint filed in a New York federal court and obtained by People, the unidentified plaintiff claims he was drugged by Combs during a party at a home in New York City in 2022.

The plaintiff alleges he attended the gathering with friends and was given a drink that made him lose control of his body before he allegedly blacked out.

After regaining consciousness, the man says he found himself in a "dark bedroom" with "black walls" and on a bed with black sheets.

He added he then realised Combs was "on top of him" performing a sex act.

The man says he fought off the rapper and fled to a bathroom before leaving the party.

The latest complaint was one of five filed on Tuesday (Nov 19) which have just come to light.

They are all from clients represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, who has announced that he was representing more than 100 clients who say they were the victims of misconduct by Combs.

The other new filings include one from another man who says Combs raped him in Miami in 2022.

Another is from an 18-year-old woman who alleges she was drugged and made to perform a sex act on Combs and other unnamed men in 2001 while the musician sprayed her with champagne.

A hand-written complaint also filed on Nov 19 was mailed by an inmate currently serving a prison sentence for manslaughter who claims he was a minor in 2018 when he was allegedly drugged by his mother and raped by Combs.

Combs has denied committing any sexual abuse and his attorneys said after the first flood of complaints filed by Mr Buzbee's clients Combs cannot "address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus".

They stressed he "emphatically" denies sexually abusing anyone.

Combs has been behind bars after facing a September indictment on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, with his criminal trial set for May 2025.

