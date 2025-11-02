Sean 'Diddy' Combs lands first prison job — cleaning up dirty laundry

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has a job in his prison's laundry room.

The 55-year-old rap mogul was transferred to the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Fort Dix, New Jersey, earlier this week, where he is expected to carry out the rest of his 50-month jail sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution.

It has now been revealed he has been given a way to pass the time in the facility.

Sources told TMZ that Diddy will be washing and drying dirty clothes in the jail's laundry room.

The job may come as a shock to the disgraced star because, during his trial, prosecutors claimed he was unable to do basic tasks such as charge his own phone and relied on a team of personal assistants to do everything for him.

FCI Fort Dix is a low security facility and said to have better conditions than MDC Brooklyn, where Diddy had been behind bars since his arrest on various sex crime charges in September 2024.

His legal team had requested he be moved to the facility in New Jersey because of its access to drug rehabilitation schemes.

His attorney Teny Geragos had written in a court filing: "In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximise family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix."

The Bad Boy Records founder had complained about the conditions in MDC and earlier this month, his friend Charlucci Finney claimed Diddy had suffered a terrifying incident at the prison when he woke up "with a knife to his throat".

Charlucci told the Daily Mail online: "He woke up with a knife to his throat. I don't know whether he fought him off or the guards came, I just know that it happened."

However, Charlucci believes the alleged incident was designed to scare Diddy, rather than hurt him.

He added: "If this guy had wanted to harm him, Sean would have been harmed. It would only take a second to cut his throat with a weapon and kill him.

"It was probably a way to say, 'Next time you ain't gonna be so lucky.' Everything is intimidation. But with Sean it won't work. Sean is from Harlem."

The 60-year-old producer is constantly worried about his friend because he fears he will always be a target for fellow inmates.

He said: "Sean has kept a lot of this stuff to himself because he doesn't want to worry his family. But if you're in jail and you've been charged with anything sexual it's not a good place to be.

"The prisoners take it personal. They look at it like, 'It could have been my mum, my aunty, my daughter'. They try to get what they call prison justice.

"And you have to understand, we are not talking about a regular person. We're talking about Diddy."

