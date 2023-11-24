Sean 'Diddy' Combs reportedly facing new lawsuit for allegedly drugging, date-raping and sharing revenge porn of college student

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has reportedly been hit with a new lawsuit accusing him of drugging and date raping a college student — before sharing a revenge porn-style video of the alleged abuse.

The rapper, 54, has just settled his singer ex-girlfriend Cassie's bombshell rape and abuse case against him, and a woman is now said to have filed a fresh case accusing the music mogul of years of sexual and physical abuse.

She filed the complaint on Thursday (Nov 23) in Manhattan Supreme Court in New York, according to The Daily Beast.

It was apparently filed under New York's Adult Survivors Act, which opened a one-year revival window to file sexual abuse claims that would otherwise be barred by the statute of limitations.

The woman alleged Sean sexually abused her, and is accusing him of shooting revenge porn which he allegedly distributed across New York without her consent.

She has also reportedly listed the rapper's Enterprise and his highly successful music label Bad Boy Records as defendants.

The Daily Beast said Sean's attorney Ben Brafman told it he had no comment when asked about the case.

According to The Daily Beast, the defendant's lawsuit says she met Sean for dinner in 1991 when she was a Syracuse University student, before the performer allegedly pushed her to go to a string of other bars and nightclubs.

It apparently states: "During their date, Combs had intentionally drugged [her], resulting in her being in a physical state where she could not independently stand or walk.

"Driving first to a music studio where she could not get out of the car, Combs proceeded to a place he was staying to sexually assault her."

The suit claims Sean was known to capture his alleged assaults on camera and the alleged victim did not immediately go to a hospital and asked her friend what happened the day after.

ALSO READ: Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sex trafficking and rape of singer Cassie