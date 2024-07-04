Sean 'Diddy' Combs sued by another woman over alleged grooming and sex trafficking

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is being sued by another woman over alleged grooming and sex trafficking.

The scandal-plagued Bad Boy Records founder, 54, who is facing a litany of sexual assault cases, has been hit by a fresh lawsuit filed by former adult actress Adria English, who says Diddy hired her to have sex with revellers at some of his parties and allegedly threatened to blackball her and her model boyfriend if she didn't comply.

Adria added in her court papers, obtained by TMZ, she first met the rapper around 2004, when her boyfriend was auditioning for a Sean John modelling job.

She says in her papers her boyfriend and another model were asked to perform a sex act on Diddy in order to get the job.

Adria — who says her adult acting name was Omunique — says her boyfriend refused, but he got a second chance when one of Diddy's associates offered him the job, as long as he allegedly persuaded Adria to work as a "go-go dancer" at one of the rapper's parties in the Hamptons.

She added she and her partner agreed and she worked the party over Labour Day weekend in 2004, and says she then took jobs at more of Diddy's parties where she apparently had to drink alcohol laced with drugs including ecstasy and was encouraged to flirt with guests.

Adria says Diddy "groomed" her into sex trafficking over time and demanded she have sex with celebrity bling designer Jacob Arabov — famed as 'Jacob the Jeweller'.

The suit was filed by attorneys Ariel Mitchell-Kidd and Steven Metcalf and says Adria had "forced sexual intercourse" with the jeweller and was paid another US$1,000 (S$1,400) on top of what she usually got for working Diddy's parties.

She took a photograph with Jacob after the alleged assault while still at the party and claims Diddy congratulated her for having sex with Jacob.

Adria says she was then "passed off" to other revellers at Diddy's parties, who allegedly also subjected her to sexual assaults.

Along with Diddy and Jacob, the ex-adult actress is also suing a woman named Tamiko Thomas, who she is accusing in her papers of facilitating Diddy's alleged sex trafficking operation.

She says she eventually escaped Diddy and returned to California in 2009 — but says the rapper blackballed her and her boyfriend from entertainment circles as punishment.

Adria claims she has suffered emotional trauma, including intimacy issues and painful memories, as a result of the alleged sex trafficking and is seeking unspecified damages.

