Sean 'Diddy' Combs told his bid to await trial on private island will not work

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been told his bid to await trial on a private island was not "going to work".

The rapper, 54, who is in jail in New York after being charged with sex trafficking and racketeering offences, made the bid in his latest battle to be let out of the tough prison as he waits to present his defence case.

It emerged on Sunday (Nov 24) Combs had asked US District Judge Arun Subramanian to allow him to ditch prison and await trial on a private island — but the Daily Mirror reported the judge immediately replied: "That is not going to work."

His attorneys made another attempt to get him out of jail with an offer to keep him held in his New York City Upper East Side apartment and said there would be three guards stationed around the property, including two within the three-bedroom apartment with the rapper-turned-businessman.

Combs' trial is set for Spring 2025, and he's being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The failed bail attempt comes as Combs was hit with yet another sexual assault allegation.

A woman has now come forward to claim she was sexually assaulted at one of his now-notorious White Parties, and is now pursuing legal action.

LaTroya Grayson was 23 in 2006 when she said she won a pair of tickets on a radio show to attend a party hosted by Combs in New York.

She claimed she travelled from Oklahoma to the bash — with a series of photos she took that night showing her with men including Combs' personal assistant.

LaTroya told the Daily Mirror about how she believes her drinks were spiked soon after she arrived at the celebrity-packed party: "I spoke a couple of words to Mary J Blige.

"I was standing by the bathroom, and next thing I know I passed out. I got really, really dizzy to where I fell out… next thing I know, I was in the hospital. "I don't know how I got there. I was going in and out of consciousness — back and forth, in and out. I was still pretty messed up."

LaTroya said her stomach was later pumped before she was discharged by medics, and said she felt her private parts hurting.

She told the Mirror she was "most definitely" taking legal action against Combs and said she has secured a legal team.

LaTroya joins more than 100 people accusing Combs of sexual assaults, all of which he denies.

