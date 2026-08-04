Sebastian Stan reportedly becomes father for first time

Sebastian Stan has reportedly become a father for the first time.

The 43-year-old actor has welcomed a baby with partner Annabelle Wallis, 41, with People reporting the couple have chosen to keep details of their newborn private following the birth last month.

The publication confirmed the birth on Monday (Aug 3) after the pair were first seen publicly revealing they were expecting during a walk in New York in April, when Annabelle debuted her baby bump. Representatives for Sebastian and Annabelle could not be reached for comment, according to the publication.

The news comes during a landmark period in Sebastian's career following awards recognition for A Different Man and his acclaimed portrayal of Donald Trump in The Apprentice.

He also recently starred in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts after more than a decade playing Bucky Barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Annabelle, meanwhile, is known for roles in Peaky Blinders, The Tudors and The Mummy.

Earlier this year, Sebastian spoke publicly for the first time about becoming a father while discussing his forthcoming film Fjord with Deadline.

He said: "I want to be a good dad."

Later in the interview, Sebastian added: "I'm feeling the responsibility of being a good father. And not to mention a good man.

"I'm 43, and I feel, in a lot of ways, I'm just starting to learn now. It's just crazy to me.

"So, I love when I see I'm discovering different people's point of view. I try to read as much as I can, no matter what the point of view is, just to understand it."

Fjord, directed by Cristian Mungiu, centres on a man forced to question his own worth as both a father and a man, a role Sebastian said prompted him to reflect on his own life as he prepared to become a parent.

Sebastian and Annabelle first sparked dating speculation in 2022 after attending Robert Pattinson's birthday party together.

They made increasingly frequent public appearances during 2024, including the Berlin International Film Festival premiere of A Different Man, before appearing together on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of The Apprentice.

Sebastian publicly acknowledged Annabelle during his acceptance speech after winning his first Golden Globe Award for A Different Man earlier this year.

He said: "Annabelle, I love you."

Despite those appearances, Sebastian has consistently said he prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

Speaking to Vanity Fair during an interview for the magazine's May 2025 cover story, he reflected on the challenges of maintaining privacy.

He said: "I feel like it's really difficult nowadays to be able to have any privacy whatsoever."

Sebastian added: "It's the one part of my life that I try to keep somewhat for myself, even though it sort of ends up being out there."

He and Annabelle also attended the Academy Awards and the subsequent Vanity Fair Oscars after-party together earlier this year before preparing to welcome their first child.

The couple have not publicly shared their baby's name, sex or date of birth.

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