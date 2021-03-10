Selena Gomez considering retiring from music

Selena Gomez has said she wants to give her career "one last try" before she decides to step away from the music industry for good, as she believes people don't take her seriously and don't care about the material she releases.

The 28-year-old singer and actress told Vogue magazine: "It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously. I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?'

"I felt Lose You to Love Me was the best song I've ever released, and for some people, it still wasn't enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album, it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire from music."

If she does step away from singing, Selena could use her free time to take on more film and television roles, as she said she's keen to do more work both in front of and behind the camera.

She added: "I haven't even touched the surface of what I want to do. The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can't wait for the moment when a director can see that I'm capable of doing something that no one's ever seen."

Selena is set to star in the upcoming comedy series Only Murders in the Building, and her co-star Steve Martin - who created the series - also spoke to Vogue to praise the musician for her "rich and adult" performance.

He said: "You get a list of names, you know, you're thinking, 'Sure, they'd be good, they'd be good', and then they say, 'What about Selena Gomez?' and it's just - yes, of course. There was no question except 'Can we get her?' We knew she would enhance the show in so many ways, the number one being talent.

"Her performance is rich and adult. She's learned to underplay when necessary. Marty and I are pretty manic, and she's this solid, solid rock foundation. She's nicely, intensely low-key... She's just working. And Marty and I joke around constantly, and we weren't sure if she'd be game for it. But now we think of ourselves as the Three Musketeers."