Selena Gomez once "soiled" herself at an Ed Sheeran concert

PHOTO: Instagram/selenagomez
Bang

The 27-year-old singer has admitted she was so "excited" to see the 'Shape of You' hitmaker at the Hollywood Bowl that she was left unable to control her bowel movements, and ended up soiling herself in the middle of the concert.

She said: "Me and my friends, we love going to concerts back home. Ed Sheeran was playing at the Hollywood Bowl. There was so much traffic and I was very uncomfortable, let's say 'down there' in that area.

"I will say that it was the first time I have maybe soiled my pants a bit. I was that excited but I didn't want to leave."

But the 'Look At Her Now' singer didn't let the unfortunate incident stop her from enjoying the show, as she covered her lower half with a sweater and continued watching Ed perform.

She added during an appearance on KISS Breakfast on Tuesday (Dec 17): "So I kind of just went, 'All right, I'll put a little sweater in the bottom of me to kind of make it through the concert.'"

Selena's confession comes after she recently revealed the traits she looks for in a partner, which include someone who is "genuine", and can make her laugh.

She said: "I love genuine, you know? I feel like in the first five seconds, I can tell if I'm meeting someone that just wants one thing. And then I can tell when it's a good group of guys and they're cool.

"I love funny. I don't like arrogant. I don't like, um, show off-y. I love playful and adventurous but down to earth and cool."

And for anyone thinking of trying their luck with the singer - who has previously romanced the likes of Justin Bieber and The Weeknd - Selena said she prefers to be approached in a "natural way".

She explained: "I like group situations. So, I find that that's what makes me comfortable, if they're someone maybe I know of someone I know.

"I tend to like to be approached in a natural, organic way. And I hope that whoever is doing that is actually interested in me and not really my name. So, it's pretty hard but that's usually the best way."

More about
celebrities singer Selena Gomez Ed sheeran concerts

TRENDING

Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Gojek driver kicks passengers off ride from Changi Airport over a $3 tip
Indonesia arrests 6 foreigners, including Singaporean, for trying to smuggle drugs
Indonesia arrests 6 foreigners, including Singaporean, for trying to smuggle drugs
Michelle Chia plays a psychopath in Mind&#039;s Eye, says the drama &#039;is scarier than I had thought&#039;
Michelle Chia plays a psychopath in Mind's Eye, says the drama 'is scarier than I had thought'
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Bukit Panjang neighbours locked in bitter feud over noise complaints
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Man who didn’t have enough coins for bus ride tried to shame a bus driver online. It backfired
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore man goes viral on Facebook by giving obligatory pre-flight photos a cheeky twist
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Why is Kym Ng running around Beach Road in just a towel?
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Chinese woman, 24, proposes to boyfriend with house deed and BMW keys
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
'A piece of my heart really died': 26-year-old Singapore busker shares perils of the job
Man fined $2k for firing 6cm-long nail into colleague&#039;s chest in workplace incident
Man fined $2k for firing 6cm-long nail into colleague's chest in workplace incident

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What to do in JB this weekend: New Danga Bay mall, karaoke hotpot &amp; other wet weather activities
New Danga Bay mall opens in JB; karaoke hotpot & other wet weather activities for a weekend across the Causeway
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
Upcoming EC, Condo launches in 2020 to consider if you are planning for a new home
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day
More than 1,000 Five Guys burgers sold on opening day

Home Works

HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Elderly man in China killed by 3 hit-and-runs in a row
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop&#039;s pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Cheapo Singaporeans take advantage of durian shop's pay-as-you-wish charity promo
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Malaysian driver makes passengers walk in the rain over low fare
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station
Fast and furious: PMA user charges at MRT staff at Bugis station

SERVICES