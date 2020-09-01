Selena Gomez relieved to get diagnosis about her mental health

PHOTO: AFP
Bang

The 27-year-old singer-actress is feeling "empowered" after reaching out for help and finding the right course of medication following years of ups and downs with her mood.

She told WSJ magazine: "I had low self-esteem, and that's something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I've gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally.

"My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time.

"I found out I do suffer from mental health issues. And, honestly, that was such a relief. I realised that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed."

The brunette beauty is currently single and couldn't be happier.

She said: "I need time by myself. I love going to my room at the end of the day. Just me and my dog. I got the full granny panties situation, stretched out in my bed. I've been single for over two years now. I'm okay with that."

Selena is preparing to release a new album - her first since 2015's 'Revival' - and she's admitted it's taken her back to her more carefree younger days.

She said: "I remember what Taylor [Swift] said when I played her some of the new songs, 'I feel like I'm seeing who you were before this.' That makes me happy. I like feeling like that girl again."

Although Selena is more known for her music career these days, she is really keen to do more acting but her youthful appearance counts against her.

She said: "I want to do movies so bad. I want to do TV so bad. I find that I look too young most of the time, or people can't separate the two, which bums me out.

"I continue to audition, and I just have to wait for whenever my time is."

