Selena Gomez thinks wearing makeup as a child star affected her mental health

Selena Gomez thinks that wearing makeup as a child star affected her mental health.

The 29-year-old singer - who started in the industry aged seven before shooting to fame as a teenager on the Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place - opened up about how wearing makeup in the industry so young left her "questioning" her own beauty.

She said: "I've been in makeup since I was seven years old. I feel like that kind of messed with me. You're so young and then working. I have professionals doing my makeup and suddenly I can look 25 when I was 16, and it was crazy.

"Then I felt like, 'Oh, I look too young all the time. I should achieve that look more. I should try that.' It just made me question my beauty for what it was."

The Good For You hitmaker went on to label herself as a "victim" of wanting to alter her face because of beauty trends, revealing that creating her year-old Rare Beauty makeup line to encourage others to "embrace" themselves for who they really are.

She told Elle: "I've been a victim to wanting to change my face and do things because I see such like intense trends. I think the most rewarding part of creating this line is that we create a place for people who don't necessarily want to get work done or change their face.

"They just want to embrace what they are and what they have. Even if you do like to wear more makeup, even that will kind of work with what my brand. That's why I wanted the brand to be there for girls and guys and whoever to feel like it's okay to not look like everybody else."

