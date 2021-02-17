Selena Tan cast in Jennifer Lopez movie Shotgun Wedding

SINGAPORE - Singapore's Selena Tan - actress and one-third of stage trio Dim Sum Dollies - has landed a role in the upcoming Hollywood film Shotgun Wedding. The cast includes pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Lenny Kravitz, according to The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

Tan, 50, was previously in the Singapore-set romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians (2018) as Alix Young.

According to the reports, Shotgun Wedding follows a couple - Grace (Lopez) and Tom, played by actor Josh Duhamel - who gather their families for the ultimate destination wedding just as they are getting cold feet about the impending nuptials. Kravitz plays Lopez's ex.

Things are made worse when the entire wedding party is held hostage, placing everyone's lives in danger.

Tan tells The Straits Times: “I am the lady boss of a very expensive resort in the Philippines.”

Asked how she felt about nabbing the role and she said: “Very excited of course, it all happened so quickly.”

She recorded a video audition for the movie last November and participated in a callback over Zoom.

On Feb 13, Tan posted on Instagram that she was flying to the Dominican Republic, where the film is currently in production.

She wrote: "Eeks this marks the start of a new adventure. On board a flight in these terrible times but I think it is going to be fun."

Two days later, she posted after arriving in the Dominican Republic.

She wrote: "Did my first Covid test this morning and now if all is good by end of today, I shall be cleared to work."

The movie, directed by Jason Moore (Pitch Perfect, 2012), reportedly began filming this month (February).

The comedy was in the news recently as Duhamel was brought on board the film to replace actor Armie Hammer, who left the production following allegations that he had abused his former romantic partners.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.