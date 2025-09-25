Selma Blair launches her first skin product with Australian cosmeceutical brand ESK

Selma Blair has launched her first skin product with ESK.

The 53-year-old actress teamed up with the Australian cosmeceutical brand on its new Ultimate A Gold product — which is seen as a more potent option to the Ultimate A — and their partnership was struck after undiagnosed multiple sclerosis (MS) left her skin inflamed.

She told WWD: "Once I used this ESK calming cleanser for a week, I noticed a difference in the inflammation, and the rosacea went down.

"I knew Retin-A was too active for me, and I sought out the brand because I loved that I could get this online and that it wouldn't be aggravating."

The new product — which launched on Sept 24 — includes retinol, niacinamide, lactic and glycolic acids, as well as 4-n-butylresorcinol, which targets melasma and pigmentation.

The Cruel Intentions star's needs have changed, while she still struggled to believe she could use such products.

She explained: "I didn't believe that there could be a Retin-A type of product that could work for me.

"I knew I wanted the niacinamide and the butylresorcinol. Dr Ginni is very, very careful about knowing what could be inflammatory."

Daniel Rubinstein — who co-founded ESK with Dr Ginni Mansberg over 10 years ago — explained how the Ultimate A Gold has actually been around in some form since the company's early days.

He said: "We developed one of our first products with retinol and niacinamide, and then we had a version that includes glycolic acid. "Then we added a hydroxyacid, which took time for us to get stable. Then we added in more for barrier and hyperpigmentation. So, Ultimate A Gold has been going for 12 years."

Selma was diagnosed with autoimmune disease multiple sclerosis in 2018, but earlier this year she revealed she is "truly in remission".

She told People: "I am doing amazingly well. I've been feeling great for about a year. But I am finally well enough to really, genuinely... I always try and feel my best, but now I actually have stamina and energy and getting out and going out isn't so scary."

