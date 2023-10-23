'Separation doesn't mean disappointment or betrayal': Zhang Ziyi and Wang Feng announce divorce

Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi, 44, and musician Wang Feng, 52, have ended their eight-year marriage.

The news was announced by both of them in similar statements posted on their Weibo accounts this afternoon (Oct 23).

They said: "Thank you for everyone's support for us. After eight years of marriage together, we have decided to dissolve our marriage after much consideration and discussions. In the future, we will continue to raise our children together and will be their most trusted parents...

"There is no right or wrong between us and separation doesn't mean disappointment or betrayal. This is a decision made between two adults and we hope to seek the understanding and support of everyone.

"The joys and sorrows of life are not simply judgements of right and wrong, we just chose a different method of living so that we can each grow on our own and would not lessen our love for our children because of our separation."

Both of them also added in their statement that they would not be responding to other questions to protect their family.

Ziyi and Wang Feng married in May 2015 and have two children, a daughter born in December 2015 and a son born in January 2020. Wang Feng also has two daughters from his previous relationships.

Before their announcement was made, rumours of the divorce exploded earlier today when an entertainment blogger on Weibo wrote that according to insiders, the pair have divorced and their daughter would follow Wang Feng, while their son would be under Ziyi's care.

The hashtag "Zhang Ziyi Wang Feng divorce" topped Weibo's Hot Search at noon today, with many speculating that the rumours were true, as the pair have not been seen interacting on Weibo for a long time.

However, there were other discussions refuting the rumours, as Ziyi and Wang Feng were spotted bringing their two children out for a meal last month and they looked to be a "blissful family".

There were other speculations on Weibo that their divorce was a result of Wang Feng's infidelity, which was caught by Ziyi.

According to Chinese publication Sohu Entertainment, they contacted Wang Feng's staff members twice this afternoon, but their calls were rejected.

