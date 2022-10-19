Sequel to 1996 Twister is in the works at universal

After over 20 years, Twister is getting a sequel. The sequel to the 1996 disaster movie, aptly titled Twisters, is in the works at Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

Mark L. Smith is writing the script, whilst the studios are currently in search of potential directors. Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) was initially set to direct but was lured away by Brad Pitt’s Formula One racing movie. Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (Free Solo), Travis Knight (Bumblebee) and Dan Trachtenberg (Prey) are also up for consideration to direct the Twister sequel.

It has also been revealed that the producers are hoping that Twister alum Helen Hunt will reprise her role as Doctor Jo Harding, an experienced storm-chaser who must work with her soon-to-be-ex-husband Bill (the late Bill Paxton) and create an alert system solution to warn people of the extremely violent tornadoes coming their way.

Whilst no other details pertaining to plot, cast, or crew have been revealed, it is hoped that Twisters will enjoy the same success as its predecessor. The original film became the second highest-grossing film of 1996 and made US$495 million (S$704 million) globally. It also spurred the creation of a theme-park attraction for Universal.

Along with Hunt and Paxton, Twister starred Jami Gertz, Cary Elwes, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Alan Ruck, Todd Field, and Jeremy Davies. The film was directed by Jan De Bont and the script was written by the late Michael Crichton.

No release date has been set for Twisters.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.