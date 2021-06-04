Seth Meyers had an awkward encounter with Beyonce

Seth Meyers had a brief and awkward encounter with Beyonce.

The 47-year-old talk show host has revealed he once met the Halo hitmaker at a party while he was awkwardly trying to make his way through a big crowd, and said he was lost for words when he came face-to-face with the music megastar.

He said: "I was doing the 'excuse me'. And my face came this close to Beyonce and our eyes met and I just was like, 'Pretty cool party, right?'

"And she said, 'Yeah.' And we just kept going. Like, the momentum took us away."

And when Seth returned to his wife, Alexi Ashe, she simply teased him as she sarcastically told him to expect a call from the 39-year-old singer.

Speaking during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he added: "My wife said, 'Wow, you really killed that interaction.' She's like, 'You better leave your ringer on, because you're probably gonna get a call from Beyonce!'"

Seth isn't the only one to have an embarrassing story involving the Crazy in Love singer either, as Seth Rogen recently said he was left "humiliated" when a security guard stopped him meeting Beyonce.

The Pineapple Express star made a bid to speak to the Lemonade singer at the Grammy Awards, at which he was presenting a prize, but as he "charged" across to the pop star, her minder blocked his path, causing him to spill a cocktail all down himself.

He recalled: "I saw Beyonce at the Grammys with Gwyneth Paltrow actually and they were together. I charged over. Instinct took over.

"I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink. I was drinking a screwdriver, I spilled it all over myself. I got what I deserved.

"A second later someone came up and was like, 'You have to come and present a Grammy now'... I was holding my arms in a very weird position [to hide the stain on stage], I was humiliated and I didn't get to meet Beyonce."

