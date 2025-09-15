Seth Rogen lost for words after winning comedy lead accolade at Emmy Awards 2025.

Seth Rogen was lost for words when he won his first Emmy Award on Sunday (14.09.25).

The 43-year-old actor beat off competition from Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Jason Segel (Shrinking), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) to take the Best Actor in a Comedy Series prize for his performance in The Studio, and joked about how he had "never won anything in [his] life".

He said on stage at Los Angeles' Peacock Theatre: "This is amazing, I cannot wrap my head around this happening so I literally prepared nothing.

"I've never won anything in my life. When I was a kid, I bought a used bowling trophy at an estate sale and my parents were like, 'Yeah, that's a good idea, you should probably buy that.'

"Thank you to my wife, my mother, everyone who works on the show, my agents, my managers, the writers, guest stars, thank you so much. this is just so lovely and I... I don't know what to say, this is so nice. I appreciate you all, thank you. Have a good one."

Seth is also nominated for directing, producing and writing the Apple TV show.

Meanwhile, Jean Smart picked up her fourth Best Actress in a Comedy Series award for Hacks and revealed on stage she was recovering from an injury.

She said: "If I was walking like John Wayne it's because I broke my knee this summer and it's not quite repaired."

Jean — who was nominated alongside Uzo Aduba (The Residence), Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) — went on to thank those involved with the show.

She noted: "You actually get to publicly thank the people you work with, my unbelievable crew, my incredible castmates led by the incomparable Hannah Einbinder. Our show runners, beyond brilliant. Everyone at HBO Max and Universal TV and the Television Academy, thank you so much.

"Let's be good to each other."

