Seth Rogen's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated film reboot guns for 2023 release

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) have been around for more than three decades, but they certainly are far from the lower rungs of the popularity ladder.

As renditions of the quartet’s story continue to spawn over the years, Seth Rogen is looking to add his own twist to the the TMNT universe with an upcoming CG animated film, which was first unveiled last year.

A collaborative effort between Nickelodeon and Point Grey Pictures, the Canadian production company founded by Seth Rogen, the reboot will feature the teenage aspect as a jumping off point for the story, and has now been attached to a release date.

According to the man’s Twitter post, the film is currently slated for Aug 11, 2023, as gleaned from the corner of the notebook page.

While the tweet doesn’t reveal much information, the doodles and illustrations do add the cheeky and youthful energy of the teenage life. The different mutation types – deletion, duplication, and translocation – are also teased in the image, alongside a brief description for each of them.

The movie will be directed by Jeff Rowe, whose past works include Gravity Falls, Connected, and Disenchantment, and is set to be the first animated TMNT feature since 2007, along with Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie.

The two are not to be confused with each other, with the latter slated for Netflix sometime in the future.

Elsewhere, the TMNT franchise continues to enjoy a renaissance of sorts. Apart from the animated works, fans can look forward to a handful of other projects as well, including a live-action counterpart from A Quiet Place producers Andrew Form and Brad Fuller, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, a beat-’em-up game that revisits arcade-style brawls in 16-bit.

