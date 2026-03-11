Seventeen's Mingyu photobombs tourists in Singapore

They were at the right place at the right time.

A video taken by a group of friends from Indonesia has gone viral overnight because of a special cameo from Seventeen's Mingyu.

The six girls were filming a video of themselves at Gardens by the Bay when the 28-year-old pop star "casually photobombed" them.

"The 187cm tall guy behind us was clearly a paid actor because how did we miss that?" they quipped in jest.

In the video which was uploaded to Instagram yesterday (March 10), Mingyu appeared to be on a run with a few others when he noticed them filming.

He smiled and waved at the camera before running out of frame.

While most of the girls were unaware, one of them muttered: "Isn't that Mingyu?"

They then looked back on their footage and noticed the shirtless figure in the background was indeed him.

The clip has garnered over two million views and 366,000 likes, with amused fans congratulating them in the comments section.

One also remarked: "If you respect his space, he even waves and photobombs your videos himself; guys it's literally that easy."

One of the girls in the video agreed: "This is what we discussed among ourselves after we rewatched the video.

"He only waved at us because he knew we weren't looking and were so damn oblivious to the situation. It was better to just leave it at that and not run after him."

Mingyu was in town for Seventeen's New_ concert on March 7.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com