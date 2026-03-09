Seventeen's Mingyu takes 'a shower' on stage at Singapore concert, S.Coups praises fans for 'good manners'

K-pop boy group Seventeen returned to the National Stadium on March 7 for their New_ world tour, more than a year after their last Singapore concert, and they proved once again why they're among K-pop's best live performers.

With four members — Jeonghan, Hoshi, Woozi and Wonwoo — currently serving their mandatory military service, the remaining nine members — S.Coups, Joshua, Jun, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino — took the stage with enough charisma and energy to fill the stadium.

Unlike last year's two shows, this time they performed for just one night — but the nearly three-and-a-half-hour concert was spectacular.

First time all members perform solos

During their pre-show soundcheck, Seventeen's leader S.Coups thanked Singapore fans for their politeness, explaining that he went for a walk here before the concert and met many Carats (fandom name).

He said: "Our Carats had such good manners, I was really grateful."

The group kicked off the show with title tracks HBD and Thunder from their fifth album Happy Burstday.

Other fan-favourites such as Darl+ing (2022), Love, Money, Fame (2024) as well as Rock with you (2021) were also on the setlist.

Saturday's show was the first time each member performed solo songs during the group's tour.

The nine stages were split into three segments and if I had to pick (trust me, it's hard), my favourites would be the one by Vernon, Seungkwan and S.Coups.

Vernon, who is one of the group's main rappers, took me by surprise when he performed a full vocal piece for his solo Shining Star.

As he rocked the crowd while strumming an electric guitar, the 28-year-old Korean-American truly shone on stage.

Seungkwan, also 28 and one of two main vocalists in Seventeen, showed off his vocal prowess during his solo number Raindrops set against a rainy blue backdrop.

His voice echoed through the stadium with the audience chanting his name, bringing Carats to tears.

S.Coups took over the stage with Jungle as the last solo stage and left the audience melting from his flirtatious winks and fiery charm.

Dressed in all black with silver chains, the 30-year-old's commanding stage presence and ferocious rap really turned up the heat.

Mingyu, who turns 29 next month, stole the spotlight during Shake It Off (no, not by Taylor Swift) as he sauntered towards the extended stage like a runway model alongside his dancers, turning the stadium into a makeshift fashion show.

Donning a denim crop top, jeans and shades, the 28-year-old had the crowd screaming for more.

Mingyu: 'I did a shower on stage'

The concert was on fire from start to end and the members also felt Singapore's humid weather in full force as they were drenched in sweat.

Mingyu, in particular, was dripping from head to toe and attracted the most attention in contrast to Seungkwan who barely shed a drop.

Seungkwan and DK, 29, playfully teased the 1.87m-tall member, joking that the makeup staff might find him a bit of a challenge.

"Actually, they kind of, like, accepted it," replied Mingyu, succumbing to his fate. "I did a shower on stage."

Carats were also treated to snippets of songs that weren't on the setlist such as Maestro, Super, Spell and Imperfect Love.

Ensuring fans had an amazing end to the night, the group went all out with several rounds of Aju Nice (2016) for the encore — a longstanding tradition at Seventeen's concerts.

It will likely be some time before fans get to see the full group on tour again, especially with DK and Mingyu expected to be enlisting soon.

However, fans can rest easy, as the group repeatedly promised throughout the night that "there's no way the 13 of us will separate".

