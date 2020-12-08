Severe mood swings and crying spells: Sheila Sim says she felt like a failure taking care of baby daughter

Motherhood is indeed a fulfilling experience, but it comes with its own set of challenges as well.

Singaporean actress-model Sheila Sim understood this firsthand after giving birth to her daughter Layla in September.

While the 36-year-old is gradually getting the hang of parenting a baby, she went through a rocky patch initially. In her first interview after childbirth, she admitted to Shin Min Daily News that she broke down often due to the immense pressure and her mood swings.

"I don't think I have postnatal depression, but my mood fluctuated greatly probably due to hormonal imbalances. I became more sensitive, and I always worried that I wasn't doing well enough and taking good enough care of my daughter," she said.

One problem that Sheila really struggled with was insufficient breastmilk.

"Once, I had a hard time pumping out just enough for Layla. But she didn't manage to drink it at all because of incorrect positioning and her clothes were soaked," she recalled.

"When I thought of her not getting enough to eat, I felt like a failure and cried. I don't usually cry in front of outsiders but that was the first time I cried in front of my confinement nanny."

Sheila added that she is much better now, and she is extremely grateful for her husband Deon Woo, who has been a fantastic pillar of support. He encourages her and gives her confidence, providing her solace during times when she is down.

She has also taken to Instagram to share her parenting experiences. She's thrilled that other mothers have reached out to her to share their own tips, and they send encouragement to each other.

Having a child of her own has completely changed her perception of mothers and she now has a newfound respect for them. No matter how downcast Sheila feels, she does not regret becoming a mother.

"Being a mother is not as simple as I thought before. Although it is hard work, it is very satisfying. I think I will get as much as I give. There are many choices that a mother makes, and I choose to be a very hands-on mother."

Sheila can now understand her child's crying patterns, and while it is too soon to see Layla's personality, Sheila feels she'll grow up to be a pretty impatient young lady.

She also revealed that she will be making her drama comeback in February next year, and her mother will help to care for Layla while she's at work.

"I really enjoy being with my family 24 hours a day now, and I'm a little concerned about juggling work and family when I return to work," she said.

