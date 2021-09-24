Sex and the City star Willie Garson died from pancreatic cancer

Willie Garson's cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

The Sex and the City actor - who recently reprised his role as Stanford Blatch for upcoming reboot And Just Like That... passed away on Tuesday (Sept 21) afternoon aged 57, and it has now been confirmed his cause of death was pancreatic cancer.

It's not known how long Willie was battling the illness for, but the news was confirmed in an obituary published in the New York Times on Thursday.

Part of the obituary reads: "William Garson Paszamant, better known as Willie Garson to his many fans and throughout the entertainment industry, noted actor of stage, film, and television, has died at age 57 at his home in Los Angeles. The cause was pancreatic cancer."

The obituary also detailed what the actor's family would like from fans in Willie's honour.

It continued: "In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations to be made in his name go to the Alliance for Children's Rights."

Following Willie's death, several of his Sex and the City co-stars have paid tribute, including Cynthia Nixon, Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Cynthia said: "So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @Willie.Garson. We all loved him and adored working with him.

"He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional - always. My heart goes out to his son, @Nathen_Garson."

While Kim wrote: "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo (sic)"

Sarah Jessica has not yet made her own statement on Willie's passing, but commented on a post made by Chris Noth saying she's "not ready" to publicly mourn yet.

She said: "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx."

ALSO READ: Tom Felton collapsed on a golf course during celebrity tournament