Sex and the City star Willie Garson dies at 57

Willie Garson has died.

The Sex and the City actor - who recently reprised his role as Stanford Blatch for upcoming reboot And Just Like That... - passed away on Tuesday (Sept 21) afternoon aged 57 surrounded by his family following a short illness.

It hasn't been confirmed how Willie died, but sources told TMZ he had been battling cancer.

The Little Manhattan actor's son Nathen - who he adopted in 2009 - shared a touching tribute to his dad on Instagram.

He wrote: "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you.

"I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared your love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it."

Bosch actor Titus Welliver broke the news of Willie's passing online.

He shared a photo of the star and wrote: "There are no words. I love you dear brother. We are fewer,"

And the Hawaii Five-0 actor's close friend, Rob Morrow, also paid tribute on Twitter.

He tweeted: "Our sweet pal #WillieGarson has passed on. Dear soul, rest easy.(sic)"

Willie began his acting career after graduating with a master of fine arts from Yale Drama School with small roles in the likes of Cheers, Family Ties, and L.A Law.

As well as his extensive acting career in both TV and film - with movie credits including KingPin, There's Something About Mary, Groundhod Day and Fever Pitch - he had also stepped behind the camera for episodes of White Collar and Girl Meets World.

Most recently, Willie had a voice role in Big Mouth and had a recurring part on Supergirl.

As well as his upcoming appearance in And Just Like That..., the actor also had the series Duke of the Valley in the pipeline.