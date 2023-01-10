Sex Pistols' John Lydon making bid for Eurovision 2023 with new band

John Lydon's Public Image Ltd (PiL) is making a bid to win the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

The former Sex Pistols member's band has recorded an emotional entry for Ireland called Hawaii, which is a love letter to John's wife, Nora, who has Alzheimer's.

The 66-year-old punk rock star – who cares for his spouse – said: "It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most.

"It's also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all."

The musician's mother is from County Cork and his father Galway.

The other entries for Ireland come from Adgy, Connolly, Wild Youth, Leila Jane, and K Muni + ND.

Michael Kealy, RTE Eurovision Head of Delegation, said: "I am really impressed by the quality and standard of the six acts we have in our Eurosong final this year.

"The Eurovision Song Contest is a global phenomenon, and the competition is getting harder every year, but whichever of our six finalists gets to represent Ireland in Liverpool in May, I've no doubt they will represent us brilliantly, winning new fans all over the world."

Hawaii is available on all digital platforms now, and will be released on limited edition 7-inch vinyl later in the year.

A press release teased: "PiL will be releasing a new album this year. Details to be announced soon."

PiL also comprises Lu Edmonds (multi-instrumentalist, guitars) Bruce Smith (percussion, drums), and Scott Firth (bass, multi-instrumentalist).

The finalists will perform on a special edition of Ireland's The Late Late Show on Friday, Feb 3, from 9.30pm GMT (5.30am SGT on Feb 4), where the winner will be unveiled based on the national jury, international jury, and public vote.