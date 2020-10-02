Sexiest male celebs whose birthday fall in February

February is the month of love. If you're waiting for Cupid to bless you with a hot guy in your life, don't fret. You can still celebrate with a little treat for yourself.

1. CHO KYUHYUN (FEB 3, 1988)

Since his debut as a member of hot South Korean boyband Super Junior, Kyuhyun has made his name with his amazing vocal abilities.

He has one solo studio album and seven singles under his belt, among many others, and also went viral recently with his performance as Genie in singing competition Masked Singer.

Moreover, Kyuhyun has shown an impressive range of talents in theatre and variety shows - both of which he has dived back into after his military discharge.

2. BANG SUNG HOON (FEB 14, 1983)

Hello, wash-board abs. A Valentine's Day baby, Bang Sung Hoon, or Sung Hoon as he is more popularly known, was a former South Korean national swimming team member for 14 years and his forte was breast stroke.

After a spinal injury forced him to retire, Sung Hoon made a name for himself again - by debuting in a 2011 supernatural romance drama, New Tales of Gisaeng, as Ah Da-mo.

He has since starred in dramas such as Oh My Venus (2015), The Idolmaster KR (2017) and Netflix's Sound of Heart - Reboot (2018).

Besides his good looks, which clinched him the Korean Model Star at 2018's Asia Model Awards, Sung Hoon is also a disc jockey and performs under his stage name ROI. What a talented guy.

3. CHOI SIWON (FEB 10, 1987)

He's tall (1.83m!), and cute.

Known as the face of popular South Korean boyband Super Junior, Choi Siwon is also an accomplished actor, and has starred in dramas such as Athena: Goddess of War (2010) and Poseidon (2011), as well as films like Dragon Blade (2015) alongside Jackie Chan and To The Fore (2015) with Eddie Peng and Shawn Dou.

He is also known for his philanthropic work with the United Nations and even represented South Korea for UNICEF. Can he get any more perfect?

4. CRISTIANO RONALDO (FEB 5, 1985)

As you can probably tell by now, Cristiano Ronaldo is not afraid of flaunting his sculpted stature in extremely micro shorts. Lucky us.

Beyond his model-esque good looks, the 35-year-old Portuguese forward is a talented sportsman. Starting his career at Lisbon-based Sporting CP, he then signed with Manchester United at the age of 18, becoming the team's first-ever Portuguese player.

Widely regarded as one of the best football players in the world, the rugged-looking footballer has been awarded five Ballon D'Or, four Golden Shoes and multiple league championship titles. Forbes had named him the third highest paid athlete in 2018 behind Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Lionel Messi.

Beyond the field, Cristiano is in a relationship with Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez and has four kids.

5. LEE SANG-WOO (FEB 13,1980)

Lee Sang-woo first rose to prominence as Koo Se-joo in 2007 drama First Wives' Club. Since then, South Korean actor has continued to enthral us in shows such as Life Is Beautiful (2010) and Feast of the Gods (2012).

Most recently, he played the prosecutor Kim Se-won in Touch Your Heart (2019) alongside Lee Dong Wook and Yoo In-Na.

Sadly, this dashing puppy eye cutie is off the shelves as he is happily married to actress Kim So-yeon so we will settle with catching his dramas and liking his photos on Instagram.

6. DAREN TAN (FEB 22, 1983)

You might recognise Daren Tan as the winner of Project Superstar season 2 in 2006-7, or perhaps as one of CLEO's 50 Most Eligible Bachelors in 2008.

Dou Shen, one of his song from his debut album Regardless in 2008, served as the theme song for popular Channel 8 drama Metamorphosis that starred Rui En, Chen Hanwei and Terence Cao.

Daren has also acted in several TV shows and movies, including Channel 5's Mata Mata series, That Girl in Pinafore (2013) and The Queen (2016).

Daren is now happily married, after tying the knot with Malaysian doctor Nadia Lum in 2017. The couple have a daughter, Vera Mae Tan. Although he is not as prolific in the entertainment scene these days - he now owns influencer marketing agency Cahoots Social Network - we're glad to see that he's still mighty fine.

7. GEORGE YOUNG (FEB 29, 1980)

Did you know that British-Chinese actor-host George Young is a recognised solicitor in England and Wales?

George revealed in 2012 to Men's Health Singapore that he had made a career switch after being a lawyer for two years. He has since been in shows such as Channel 5's The Pupil (2011), Channel 8's Joys of Life (2012) and The Containment (2016).

The actor, who is turning 40, is married to the equally hot American-Taiwanese host Janet Hsieh and they have a son named Egan who regularly appears on his Instagram feed.

George had also partnered with Kiehl's back in 2012 to raise funds and awareness to autism, a cause close to his heart as two of his three younger brothers have the condition.

Fun fact: George is a leap year baby (Feb 29) so he can only celebrate his birthday on the actual day every four years.

8. GERARD PIQUE (FEB 2, 1987)

Beyond his piercing soulful eyes and adroit football skills, Spanish footballer Gerard Pique is also known as the hubby of Shakira.

It was a fateful meeting that brought the 34-year-old and the Hips Don't Lie singer together. The two had met in 2010 while filming for the singer's Waka Waka, that year's FIFA World Cup theme song.

Despite her being 10 years older, the couple got together soon after the competition ended (his country won) and they have since had two kids together - Milan and Sasha in 2013 and 2015 respectively.

Besides his sporting prowess and being the 17th highest paid football player in 2018 by Forbes, Gerard is also an astute businessman and founded Kosmos Holding, a global sports and media investment group, in 2017.

9. J-HOPE (FEB 18, 1994)

One-seventh of hit Korean boyband BTS, Jung Ho-seok is known by his stage name J-Hope, a name that that references the hope in Pandora's Box. The group recently presented at the 2019 Grammy Awards, a first for a K-pop group, for the Best R&B album award, which eventually went to H.E.R.

Besides breaking local and international music records with the band's relatable and evolutionary musicality, the performer has also released his own solo mixtape in 2018 that has garnered industry and commercial acclaim.

Not just a pretty face, J-Hope is a talented dancer, rapper, songwriter and choreographer. We like.

10. KIM SOO HYUN (FEB 16, 1988)

Known for his roles in Dream High (2011), Moon Embracing The Sun (2012) and My Love from the Star (2013), Kim Soo Hyun is an instantly recognisable face for K-drama lovers.

Since debuting in 2007 in Kimchi Cheese Smile, the 31-year-old's popularity has skyrocketed and he was even named in Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. At his peak, he was reported to be the face of 17 different products in South Korea, which further attests to his star power.

Not surprising, just look at his flawless glowy skin and enviable lean physique.

11. MICHAEL B. JORDAN (FEB 9, 1987)

Self-proclaimed anime lover, Michael B. Jordan (B stands for Bakari, which means "of noble promise" in Swahili) stole the show in Marvel superhero film Black Panther as villain Erik Killmonger with his super fine shirtless scenes (amongst other positive factors, of course).

Michael started his path to superstardom as a child model before finding fame in shows like The Wire (2002) and Creed (2015). American luxury label Coach also named Michael as the first global ambassador for the brand's menswear business, beginning with their Spring/Summer 2019 releases.

12. NEYMAR DA SILVA SANTOS JUNIOR (FEB 5, 1992)

Neymar was regarded as the most expensive football player ever after a record-breaking transfer fee of €222 million (S$340 million) from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Since his debut at 18, the Brazilian forward has quickly become the third highest scoring player from the national team, behind Pele and Ronaldo.

Neymar currently has a son named Davi Lucca with his former girlfriend Carolina Dantas. Here's hoping that Neymar quickly recovers from his metatarsal injury (bones in the feet) and returns to the football field quickly. Till then, there's always his chiselled jaw to ogle over.

13. SHIM CHANGMIN (FEB 18, 1988)

Recognised for his high tenor register, Changmin found success as part of popular South Korean group TVXQ since his debut at the tender age of 14.

Changmin is still active in the K-pop scene with fellow bandmate Yunho (whose birthday is also on February), and has written songs for fellow labelmates like Super Junior's Kyuhyun and SHINee's Taemin.

More than just a singer, Changmin has also been on the small screen, with acting roles in Mimi (2014) and The Scholar Who Walks The Night (2015), and hosting Moonlight Prince (2013) and Cool Kiz On The Block (2013).

Since discharging from mandatory army service (together with the above-mentioned Siwon), Changmin has made his comeback with TVXQ with their latest album New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love in 2018. Respect.

This article was first published in Her World Online.