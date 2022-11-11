'Sexiest Man Alive' Chris Evans reportedly dating Alba Baptista

Chris Evans is reportedly dating Alba Baptista.

The 41-year-old actor and the Portuguese actress have been dating "for over a year and it's serious", according to an insider.

The source told People: "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."

Alba, 25, speaks five languages and starred in the comedy-drama film Mrs Harris Goes to Paris earlier this year.

The actress – who is the daughter of an engineer and a translator – also won the Shooting Star award at the Berlin Film Festival in 2021.

What's more, she did humanitarian work at an orphanage in Cambodia in 2018.

News of Chris' romance emerged shortly after he was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive.

The actor admitted his mother Lisa will enjoy being able to "brag" about his new title – which was won by fellow actor Paul Rudd last year – but he is now prepared to be mocked by some of his pals.

He said: "My mom will be so happy. She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.

"This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about. It feels like a weird form of humble bragging.

"Really this will just be a point of bullying. It's ripe for harassment."

The movie star – who is best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – admitted he now chooses his film roles based on where they are set, because he feels "too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months".

He said: "When it comes to seeking out the people I play it's more of an issue of where the movie shoots.

"I'm too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I've settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home."

