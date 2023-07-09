Shadow Detective starring Lee Sung-min goes from action genre to spy thriller in 2nd season

He presided over court trials in Juvenile Justice and ruled a business empire in Reborn Rich.

Respected Korean veteran actor Lee Sung-min is back to captivate audiences, as he reprises his role as veteran detective Kim Taek-rok in the second season of Shadow Detective.

In the first season of the show aired last year, Taek-rok was framed for a murder he didn't commit and blackmailed by a mysterious man named Friend.

The series ended on a tragic note, and it seems that Taek-rok will be uncovering another round of mysteries with a new anonymous blackmailer in Season 2.

According to director Han Dong-hwa, the 54-year-old put on such a stunning performance in this new season that he forgot to call for a cut on set.

"The viewers might have a tearful moment while following Taek-rok's tale. Sung-min did what he does best and brought Taek-rok to life," Dong-hwa teased in a recent regional press conference.

Sung-min shared that while Taek-rok has gone through a change, so did the show: "If the first season of Shadow Detective had dynamic, breathtaking action, the upcoming season will be more like a spy series, where Taek-rok's psychological warfare comes into play."

Dong-hwa added that viewers will feel like they are watching an "espionage" film this time round.

While Descendants of the Sun star Jin Goo will not be returning for season two, Kyung Soo-jin and Lee Hak-joo will.

Soo-jin, who plays junior detective Sung-a, revealed a minor spoiler for fans of the series.

"Many people wondered why Sung-a displayed unwavering trust and respect for Taek-rok in the first season. Such questions will be addressed in Shadow Detective 2," said the actress.

Two new episodes of Shadow Detective 2 will be released every Wednesday, exclusively on Disney+.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBynsVR5DGY[/embed]

