Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo break up

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo have split up.

The 33-year-old actress and Lucas, 37, have called time on their romance after less than a year together, according to People.

The duo made their relationship Instagram official in April, when they shared photos of themselves together during a trip to Slab City in California.

However, Lucas — who is best known for starring in hit Netflix show Emily in Paris — has recently deleted the photos of their Slab City trip from his Instagram page.

Shailene, meanwhile, has deleted all of her Instagram posts from between Jan 27 and Aug 31. However, neither Shailene nor Lucas have made any public comments about their break-up.

Earlier this year, a source suggested that Shailene was "happy, light and having fun again" with Lucas, following her split from sports star Aaron Rodgers.

The source told People: "It's a whole new vibe. It's the total opposite of her dynamic with Aaron."

Meanwhile, Lucas has been busy filming season five of Emily in Paris over recent months.

And he previously refused to confirm or deny whether Shailene would make a guest appearance.

Asked about the possibility of Shailene making a cameo appearance, Lucas told People: "Who? I don't know what you're talking about."

Prior to that, Lucas hit out at the show's writers, admitting that he'd never been "so far away" from his on-screen character Gabriel.

He told IndieWire in 2024: "The 'sexy chef' was very much part of me in season one and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take. I've never been so far away from him."

Lucas observed that Gabriel was being "slowly turned into guacamole" and that the show had stopped being fun to film.

He explained: "In season one, there was a lot of me in him. But as they made him kind of unaware of his surroundings, of the dynamic, always victimising and always being completely lost in translation and oblivious to anything that is happening around him and being manipulated by everyone, it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole."

