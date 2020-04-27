Shakira graduates in Ancient Philosophy while juggling motherhood

Shakira has taken to Instagram to reveal she managed to complete the long-distance four-week course alongside being a full-time mother to kids Milan, seven, and Sasha, five.

The 43-year-old singer - who is married to football star Gerard Pique - took to the photo-sharing platform to pose with her certificate, which revealed she had studied a module about "Plato and his predecessors".

Alongside the picture, Shakira - who is fluent in Spanish, English, Arabic, and Portuguese - wrote: "I just graduated from my 4 week Ancient Philosophy course with the University of Pennsylvania (@uofpenn).

"I know ... my hobbies are very impractical, but it took a lot of hours after the kids were asleep. Thank you Plato and predecessors for all the "fun" over the past month!"

She previously revealed she dressed like a man to go to university and even used a different name.

Shakira took a break from music and enrolled on a history course at UCLA after releasing her 2006 album Oral Fixation Vol. 2.

The pop star said: "I needed a break from me. The universe is so broad, I cannot be at the centre of it. So I decided to go to the university and study history for a summer course, just to kind of switch gears, taste the student life.

"I used to wear a cap and a big backpack, I looked like a boy. I didn't get recognised. Some people looked at me very suspiciously, a few people asked me, but I told them my name was Isabelle."

"I would go to university over and over again if I could."