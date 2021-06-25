Shakira is 'never entirely satisfied' with her own music

Shakira has admitted she is "never entirely satisfied" with her own music.

The Hips Don't Lie hitmaker is her own worst critic and revealed whenever she listens back to her huge hits, she finds ways she could have improved them.

She told Vogue Mexico and Latin America: "I'm not a big fan of myself.

"I always listen to the things I've done and say, 'This could have been better'. I'm never entirely satisfied. That dissatisfaction is not entirely negative - it has something good. I never want to go back to what I have already done."

The 43-year-old star - whose most recent album El Dorado dropped in 2017 - also revealed she is working on the follow-up and expects it to be released in 2022.

She added: "Songs will continue to come out throughout this year that will end up on an album that I think will be available next year.

"Next year I'm going to be on tour again. I am very excited."

Meanwhile, at the beginning of the year, Shakira revealed she had sold the publishing rights to all 145 of her songs - including huge hits like Whenever, Wherever - to music investment firm the Hipgnosis Songs Fund.

She said at the time: "Being a songwriter is an accomplishment that I consider equal to and perhaps even greater than being a singer and an artist.

"At eight years old, long before I sang, I wrote to make sense of the world. I know Hipgnosis will be a great home for my catalogue."

It wasn't disclosed how much she sold the rights for.

Hipgnosis ensures their client's music is heard across radio and TV and that they earn a tidy profit in royalties.

Neil Young previously sold 50 per cent of his catalogue - which is said to be worth an estimated $150 million (S$201 million) (£108 million) - to the company.

The 75-year-old music legend inked a lucrative deal with Hipgnosis Songs Fund, following their acquisition of 100 per cent of former Fleetwood Mac musician Lindsey Buckingham's entire music collection and producer Jimmy Iovine's producer royalties.