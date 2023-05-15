Shakira no interest in dating Lewis Hamilton or Tom Cruise

Shakira has no interest in dating Lewis Hamilton or Tom Cruise

Shakira is said to have no interest in dating Lewis Hamilton or Tom Cruise.

The Hips Don't Lie singer, 45, was at the centre of romance rumours with the F1 racer, 38, and Top Gun: Maverick actor, 60, after she was snapped last week enjoying herself with both in her new home in Miami.

But her family friend Ana Lourdes Martinez has now told Page Six about the mum-of-two: "When friends are in Miami, they get together. The press wants to create a romance, but she's known Tom for a long time. She's focused on her family."

Ana added about how Shakira is also focusing on her career: "She's always working. She's writing and in the studio. She works out, takes care of her body, and eats healthy."

Shakira, who is recovering from her bitter split from former footballer Gerard Pique, 36, was photographed laughing with Tom at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.

Tom and Shakira were in Miami to cheer on British racing sensation Lewis, with whom she was then spotted enjoying a sunny boat ride.

Shakira was picked up from the back of her £16 million Miami Beach mansion before cruising around Biscayne Bay with the Mercedes driver.

The singer, who has children, Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight, with Gerard, recently pleaded for privacy after moving from Spain to Miami for a new life after her break-up with the former footballer.

She said in a lengthy Instagram post: "Dear friends, journalists and media, "As they begin a new phase in their lives, I urge the media on behalf of my children to please respect their right to privacy.

"I trust that journalists and photographers are sensitive to the situation facing Milan and Sasha and can behave in the most humane way possible with them, given that this is the health and physical and emotional integrity of two under eight and 10 years of just wishing they could go out on the street, and attend school feeling safe and having the peace of mind not being chased or subjected to constant surveillance of cameras."

Shakira went on: "I extend this petition no longer as an artist, but as a mother who wants to protect and care for the psychological and emotional well-being of her children so that they can live a healthy and happy life, as every child deserves."

Shakira and Gerard split after a 12-year relationship, and the ex-former footballer recently revealed he had listened to the singer's so-called "diss track" that appeared to mock him and his new 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia.