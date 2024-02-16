Shakira 'rebuilding herself' with new album

Shakira has been "rebuilding herself" with her new album.

The 47-year-old Latin pop star — who split from footballer Gerard Pique in 2022 after more than a decade together — has so far released 11 studio albums since she was a teenager and announced on Thursday (Feb 15) that her new record Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran will be out on March 22.

She said: "Making this body of work has been an alchemical process. While writing each song I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength."

The singer recently gave fans a glimpse of what is to come during her Super Bowl commercial teaser and the new record will feature eight new tracks along with the previously released hit singles, including Music Sessions Vol. 53 with Bizarrap, TQG with Karol G, Te Felicito with Rauw Alejandro, Copa Vacía with Manuel Turizo, and more.

In a first for the Grammy Award-winning star, the new album marks her debut release on vinyl, featuring four distinct artwork editions, each paired with an exclusive coloured vinyl variant.

The Sapphire edition will be exclusively offered on Amazon, while the Ruby edition will be available solely at Target.

Fans can find the Emerald edition exclusively on Shakira's official website, and the Diamond edition will be stocked by all major retailers.

The She Wolf singer has not released an album since 2017 when El Dorado — which was mostly sung in her native Spanish — spawned the singles Chantaje and Me Enamore.

Prior to that, Shakira released the self-titled record that served as her fourth English-language album overall and it featured the hit single Can't Remember To Forget You, which featured Rihanna.

