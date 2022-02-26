Shakira sleeps with her legs crossed like a frog

Shakira has let slip some of her bizarre habits.

Speaking on Planet Weirdo with Holly H on Amazon Music, the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker said: "I sleep with my legs crossed sometimes. Like a frog.

"Before I fall asleep, I mean, I brush my teeth and everything, and then I have a little sugar-free caramel. Like a drop? Yeah, candy. And I just suck on it and I fall asleep like that."

The 45-year-old Colombian pop star also revealed her pet poodle and rabbit live in "perfect harmony together".

Shakira told TikTok star Holly: "For starters, I have a bunny living with a dog in perfect harmony, perfect brotherhood. And they're the sweetest thing because my bunny is like a dog. So you call him and he comes to you. I'm like 'Toby, Toby'.

"And he comes, and he licks my face and he gives me kisses. He's like a dog reincarnated as a bunny. He's pretty weird in a great way and he gets along with my little poodle.

"At the beginning, I thought it was never going to happen because my dog was chasing him, he was a puppy, so he was chasing the bunny. And I was so stressed out the whole time because I wanted peace and harmony in my house. I finally got it."