Shang-Chi smashes global box office with $96m debut, including no. 1 in Singapore

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is proving to be a legend indeed. The movie broke records over its opening weekend at the box office, earning $95.8 million (US$70.4 million) globally.

The movie opened in Singapore on Wednesday (Sept 1) and took in $1.9 million over the weekend, earning the number one movie spot in Singapore right now.

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

Shang-Chi is the first Asian superhero movie debut to come out of Marvel Studios and starred Simu Liu as the titular hero and Hong Kong action legend Tony Leung as father/villain Wenwu.

The movie is doing well with critics (read our review here). It earned a 92 per cent fresh Rotten Tomatoes score and a 98 per cent positive rating from fans on the site. Shang-Chi ranks as one of the best debuts of the pandemic, trailing behind Black Widow at US$80.3 million (S$108 million).

The movie’s synopsis reads:

“Martial-arts master Shang-Chi confronts the past he thought he left behind when he’s drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.”

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is now showing in all cinemas islandwide.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.