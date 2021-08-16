Shang-Chi star Simu Liu fires back at Disney CEO for calling release strategy 'an experiment'

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has taken to social media to clap back at Disney CEO Bob Chapek for his comments about the upcoming movie’s release strategy.

In a recent earnings call Chapek affirmed that unlike Black Widow, Cruella and Raya and the Last Dragon, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be released exclusively in theatres.

When asked why Shang-Chi will not be releasing on Disney+, Chapek chalked it up to “last-minute changes” and that it would be “an interesting experiment for us”.

Liu, who plays the Marvel hero Shang-Chi, was not pleased by the comment and responded via Twitter.

“We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers,” he wrote. “We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US.”

Attached to the tweet are set images of Liu in a boxing ring, the actor hanging upside-down from a set of bamboo rafters, a photo of himself with Meng’er Zhang (Xialing) and his co-stars Ronny Chieng (Jon Jon) and Florian Munteanu (Razor Fist) relaxing in robes.

Liu has been actively promoting the film on his personal social media accounts and has garnered mass attention and excitement for the movie. This is especially since Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings features the studio’s first Chinese superhero and a predominantly Asian cast.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premieres in theatres everywhere on 3 September 2021. Excited to know more about the movie? Check out our guide on all you need to know about Marvel’s Asian superhero.